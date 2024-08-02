Lt Col Ashok youngest Indian Olympic boxing referee

New Delhi: Lt Col Kaliban Sai Ashok, a serving Indian Army officer, has achieved the distinction of being the youngest Olympic boxing referee from India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

His selection highlights his exceptional dedication and integrity, reflecting the high standards of the Indian Army. Currently serving as Joint Secretary at the Services Sports Control Board, Lt Col Ashok’s role as an Olympic referee underscores his commitment to moral ethics and fair play. His presence ensures that the games are conducted with integrity and impartiality, upholding the Olympic spirit.