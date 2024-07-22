Lt Cdr Shristi Thakur of Indian Navy is only woman participating in historic climb of Mount Elbrus

New Delhi: Lieutenant Commander Shristi Thakur of the Indian Navy is making India proud by being the only female officer participating in the International Sports Council’s (CISM) ‘Climbing For Peace’ event, the Indian Navy announced on Sunday. This event brings together teams from 13 countries, with the Indian contingent, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi of the Indian Army, seeking to conquer Mt. Elbrus in Russia, Europe’s tallest peak at 5,642 meters.



The squad has six members from the tri-services, including Lt Colonel Joshi, Havaldar Mohan Lal, Havaldar Rigzin Dorjai, Captain Uttam Thapa from the Indian Army, and Sergeant JR Poonia from the Indian Air Force, apart from Lt Cdr Shristi Thakur of Indian Navy. Their mission embodies courage, unity, and a commitment to peace, inspiring the nation as they undertake this challenging climb.

Lt Cdr Thakur’s mountaineering skills are well-documented. In 2018, she was a member of an all-women Naval mountaineering team that successfully climbed Mount Deotibba, a 6,001-meter peak in the Pir Panjal range of Himachal Pradesh. This expedition was led by Lt Cdr Kokila Sajwan and included other members such as Lt Cdr Nandini Dam Roy, Lt Cdr Seema Chaudhary, and Lt Cdr Pooja Sharma, among others. The team’s achievement was a testament to their skill and determination.

Lieutenant Commander Shristi Thakur was commissioned in the Indian Navy in June 2013 and specialises as a Logistics Officer. She is an avid mountaineer and trekker, having also participated in notable mountaineering expeditions- Mt. Mana (7242 m), situated in Uttarakhand, this combined expedition of both men and women occurred in September 2018.

Having spent her formative years and completed her higher education in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, she found her calling in the high seas and chose to don the whites as a Naval Officer. Beyond mountaineering, Lt. Cdr. Thakur has led and participated in various treks and adventure activities.

An accomplished runner, she was a Cross Country Gold Medalist during her training at the Indian Naval Academy and has been a winner and podium finisher in numerous long-distance races. She was also awarded the Best All-Rounder Trainee Award during her basic professional course.

As the Indian delegation prepares to scale Mt. Elbrus, they carry with them the ideals of peace and unity, further enhancing India’s reputation on the global stage.