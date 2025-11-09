LS Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate CPA India conference of Northeastern states

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Monday inaugurate the 22nd annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone-III in Kohima.

The two-day conference would see the participation of presiding officers and lawmakers from eight northeastern states.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh and Speaker, Nagaland Legislative Assembly and Chairman, CPA India Region Zone-III, Sharingain Longkumer will be present at the conference

The theme of the conference is "Policy, Progress and People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change." The sub-themes are role of legislatures in achieving Viksit Bharat and climate change in the light of recent cloudbursts and landslides in parts of the northeast.

CPA India Region Zone III has played an important role in fostering regional cooperation, promoting parliamentary best practices, and addressing specific regional issues like infrastructure development and the Act East Policy for the Northeast, an official statement said.

Key achievements include the inclusion of the Northeast Region in the India- ASEAN Vision for trade and cooperation and calls for accelerating infrastructure projects, enhanced trading outposts, and cultural exchanges.

The zone also focuses on improving parliamentary processes and making them more accessible and inclusive through greater use of technologies as seen in the implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), digitalisation programme and active public engagement.