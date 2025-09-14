LS Speaker moots national legislative index to rank state legislatures based on performance

Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday mooted setting up a national legislative index to rank assemblies and councils on the basis of their performance.

He said their performance could be assessed based on several parameters such as the number of sittings held every year, the productivity of the House, the quality of debates, the adoption of technology and the efficacy of various committees.

“We will take a view on the national legislative index at the meeting of presiding officers in Lucknow in January next year,” Birla told reporters on the sidelines of the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region Conference that concluded here.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been tasked to prepare a proposal on the national legislative index, which will be discussed extensively at the All-India Presiding Officers Conference in Lucknow.

Addressing the valedictory session of the CPA-India Region Conference, Birla asked all legislatures to establish standards to ensure the quality of their proceedings and debates.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot also voiced concern over repeated disruptions in House proceedings and asserted that debate and discussion were the soul of any legislature.

Expressing concern about “planned deadlock” in the House, Birla underscored the need for comprehensive dialogue among all political parties and elected representatives.

He said that rather than halting the proceedings of legislatures based on ideological or political differences, lawmakers must resolve to keep the House functioning. India’s democracy and its vibrant Constitution were a guiding light for the world in the current global context, Birla said.

The Lok Sabha speaker also emphasised the need for increasing the duration of debates and the number of sittings during legislative sessions.

The three-day conference, organised by the Karnataka Assembly, adopted four resolutions, including one on eliminating deadlocks and disruptions inside the Houses to increase public trust in democratic institutions, and strengthening the research and reference wings of state legislative institutions in collaboration with Parliament.