LS Speaker expresses concern over fewer sittings of legislative bodies

Patna: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday voiced concern over the declining number of sittings of legislative bodies and urged presiding officers to make efforts to address the issue to strengthen democratic institutions.

Birla’s remarks at the inaugural function of the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) here came amid reports that the Delhi Assembly held a mere 74 sittings in its entire five-year tenure.

According to a study by PRS Legislative, the outgoing Delhi Assembly held 74 sittings during its five-year term, an average of 15 days a year. On the days it met, the Assembly sat for an average of three hours. The House passed only 14 bills during its term, the lowest number for any previous full-term Assembly.

The Lok Sabha speaker also flagged concerns over disruption of House proceedings in a planned manner and urged presiding officers to talk to leaders of political parties to ensure smooth functioning of the state legislative Assemblies and councils.

Birla also urged the political parties to formulate a code of conduct for its lawmakers to uphold the dignity of the legislative Assemblies.