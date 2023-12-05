LS Speaker cautions MPs against bringing placards

NEW DELHI: Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday cautioned MPs against bringing placards in the Lok Sabha and said dignity and discipline need to be maintained in the House.



The comments by the Speaker came a day after BSP member Danish Ali hung a placard around his neck in protest demanding action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him.

“In the business advisory committee meeting yesterday, there was a consensus among parties that they will not bring placards in the new Parliament House. I will have to take action against MPs bringing placards,” Birla said.

As Ali protested with a placard hung around his neck on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi brought it to the notice of the Speaker and requested him to ask Danish Ali to remove

the placard.