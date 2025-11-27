LS Speaker calls for following Constitution

New Delhi: India will become a developed country by 2047 if the Constitution is followed in letter and spirit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

Addressing a Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, Birla said after long deliberations, the framers of the Constitution adopted the key document on this day in 1949, paving the way for India to become a vibrant democracy.

“Our collective goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047 and this can be achieved if we adopt the values the Constitution,” he said.