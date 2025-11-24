LS Speaker Birla lauds resilience of Sindhi community

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday highlighted the Sindhi community’s commitment to service, saying it made it a key contributor to India’s social, economic, and cultural advancement.

Birla was addressing an event titled ‘Sashakt Samaj - Samridh Bharat’, organised by the Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations (VSHFA) at the Vigyan Bhawan here.

The Sindhi community has consistently demonstrated excellence across business, industry, banking, services, and emerging technologies, thereby generating livelihoods for millions, Birla said.

The trials faced by the community during Partition only strengthened it further, and despite the catastrophic loss of material possessions, it fiercely maintained its religion, traditions, customs, and cultural identity, Birla said.