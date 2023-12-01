LS Secretary General Utpal Singh gets one year extension

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh was on Thursday granted a further extension in tenure for one year, an official order said.

Singh, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, took over as the Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020. He was granted a two-year extension on November 30, 2021. Singh retired as chief secretary of Uttarakhand on July 31, 2020 and took over as Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat on September 1, 2020.

He assumed the post of Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020. Singh has served in the central and state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of the economy and governance.

He has also held several important positions at the Centre, including as additional secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.