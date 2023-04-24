LS Secretariat to hold ‘chintan shivir’ for its staff

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat will hold a series of “chintan shivirs” for its officers and staff members beginning Monday to bring more transparency and objectivity in its functioning.

A brainchild of Speaker Om Birla, the first two-day brainstorming session will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday.

Nearly 250 officials from various services of the secretariat are expected to attend the “chintan shivir” on Monday.

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement, the broad objectives of the initiative are to encourage creative and innovative thinking, break down hierarchy and promote camaraderie, harness technology and out-of-box solutions, and to bring more transparency and objectivity in the

functioning.