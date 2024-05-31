LS secretariat prepares to welcome elected MPs

New Delhi: As the ongoing general election is approaching to its last phase on Saturday, the Lok Sabha secretariat announced comprehensive preparations to welcome the members of the 18th Lok Sabha, ensuring a seamless and efficient registration process, officials informed on Friday.



Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh inspected the arrangements, confirming that all measures are in place to facilitate the smooth onboarding of newly elected members.

In seamless and paperless registration, to modernise and expedite the registration process, the Lok Sabha secretariat has introduced a paperless registration system powered by an integrated software application.

This new system aims to minimise paperwork, allowing members to complete registration formalities online. The software captures bio-profile data, issues Parliament Identity Cards based on facial and biometric recognition, and provides Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) cards to Members and their spouses.

The registration process will be operational from 2 p.m. on June 4, 2024, and will continue daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until June 14, 2024, including weekends.

This year, the process will be conducted in the Parliament House Annexe, with 20 digital registration counters set-up in the Banquet Hall and Private Dining Room. Each counter is equipped with dual-screen desktops, printers, scanners, biometric devices, and tablets for signatures. Separate counters for photographs and facial recognition will streamline the process further.

In additional services and facilities, to enhance convenience, simultaneous arrangements have been made for opening SBI bank accounts and issuing permanent Identity Cards and CGHS cards on the spot. Members will also receive publications related to the Constitution of India, parliamentary rules, and other useful materials in both hard copy and digital formats.

A designated waiting area in the Banquet Hall will accommodate family members and guests of the MPs, with additional seating in nearby Committee Rooms if needed.

Also, newly elected members without government accommodation in Delhi will be provided transit accommodation in the Western Court Annexe or in hostel or state/UT Bhawans or guest houses until permanent housing is arranged.

A computerised system has been implemented for the allotment of transit accommodation, and 24x7 accommodation desks will be available in the Parliament House Complex.

Guideposts will also be set up at major airports and railway stations in Delhi from June 4 to June 9, 2024, to assist Members upon their arrival. These guideposts will operate in two shifts, with transport facilities available to ferry Members to the Parliament House Complex or their temporary accommodations.