‘LS, RS adjourned as govt refused discussion on EC’s votebandi in Bihar’

New Delhi: With both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day in the face of Opposition protests, the Congress on Tuesday said the adjournments were due to the Modi government refusing a discussion on the “votebandi being orchestrated in Bihar and other states” by the Election Commission.

The Opposition party also said the Narendra Modi government has still not clarified when exactly the discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor will begin in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and whether the prime minister will reply.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day due to protests by the Opposition demanding a discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision in Bihar.