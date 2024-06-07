LS polls: What went against BJP in Haryana?

Chandigarh: As the cut and thrust of Lok Sabha elections culminate, the close fight between BJP and Congress in Haryana, with the saffron party winning 5 of the ten seats and the remaining won by Congress, vividly reflects on the outcome of the upcoming Haryana Legislative Assembly elections.



In the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the BJP had a clean sweep on all 10 seats. However, a cocktail of anti-incumbency, unfulfilled promises, farmers’ disappointment, Jat vote, dramatic change of leadership, coupled with political drama, played a pivotal role in ensuring Congress’ convincing victory on five seats.

The Assembly elections are to be held in October this year. With the new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, who is likely to br the face for the State elections for BJP as well, winning the elections in October might be a cakewalk for Congress.

Meanwhile, regional political parties like Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) were completely wiped out with a vote share of 1.74 per cent and 0.87 per cent respectively. BJP had a vote share of 46.11 per cent and Congress 43.67 per cent in Haryana. The former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar won from Karnal in the Lok Sabha elections. Deepender Hooda, the son of Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda won from Rohtak. Interestingly, winning the Rohtak seat was a matter of repute for Deepender as he had lost the seat in 2019 elections.

Among the key reasons for BJP losing its five seats is anti-incumbency. It seems that the leadership of the party had sensed this months ahead of the elections and thus the leadership was changed to Nayab Singh Saini. However, that change in face didn’t help in warding off anti-incumbency.

BJP in Haryana has also been unable to provide jobs to youth and keep a tab on rising inflation, besides disappointing the farmers. Though the government has started numerous skill development institutes along with Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, it has failed to provide as many jobs to the farmers.

The unchanging stand of the Haryana Government towards the agitating farmers has left a deep scar on farmers especially in the districts sharing the border with Punjab. Though the Modi government has withdrawn the vexed farm laws and initiated several farmer welfare schemes, it has failed to ensure farmer votes. Moreover, the unfulfilled demand of the farmers to formulate a law on MSP has further boiled the vengeance

of farmers.