LS polls: The issues that dominated elections in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, often deemed a crucial battleground for political parties, remains central to Indian politics, encapsulated by the old saying, “The road to Delhi passes through Lucknow.” As India’s largest state, electing 80 Members of Parliament (MPs), the outcome here significantly influences the national political landscape. The essence of the electoral battle lies in how effectively parties address key issues such as religion, caste, social welfare, and governance, which deeply resonate with voters.



The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh presents a stark contrast between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is vying for a third consecutive term, leveraging a robust social coalition by incorporating small caste-based parties like the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Jayant Chaudhry, and the NISHAD party of Sanjay Nishad under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) umbrella. Their campaign is intertwined with themes of religion, nationalism, governance, and a well-oiled organisational machinery on the ground. Conversely, the opposition, though fragmented, focuses its campaign on pressing issues such as economic anxiety, anti-incumbency, and concerns about the potential erosion of democratic foundations under prolonged BJP rule. The Samajwadi Party and Congress remained the main coalition partners.

As the campaign progressed, the BJP strategically posed the question, “Modi versus who?” This narrative resonated with the electorate. During my coverage, 90 per cent of the people I interviewed voiced concerns about unemployment, inflation, and farm distress.