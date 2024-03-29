LS polls: Speculations abound as Akhilesh Yadav’s candidacy in Kannauj elections remains uncertain

Lucknow: As the political landscape heats up in Kannauj, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest in the Lok Sabha elections from the historic constituency. With the possibility of Tej Pratap Yadav’s nomination looming large, the air is thick with speculation, leaving many wondering about Akhilesh’s electoral plans.



Initially, political pundits anticipated Akhilesh’s candidacy either from Azamgarh or Kannauj, considering the historical support these constituencies have shown towards the Yadav family. However, with Mulayam’s nephew Dharmendra Yadav announced as the candidate from Azamgarh, attention swiftly shifted towards Kannauj as a potential bastion for Akhilesh. Yet, recent reports suggest a different narrative, hinting at Akhilesh’s inclination towards nominating Tej Pratap for Kannauj, citing his commendable leadership during the recent crisis in Rampur.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s swift response to a message from the SP chief saw him leaving the electoral fray and rushing to Rampur to file his nomination, initially aligning with Azam Khan’s preference for a Yadav clan member to contest from Rampur. However, subsequent developments saw Tej Pratap being replaced, leaving room for Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi’s nomination from Rampur.

Tej Pratap Yadav, with his political lineage and experience as an MP from Mainpuri, emerged as a potential candidate for Kannauj. Alongside him, the name of Bidhuna MLA Rekha Verma also surfaced, leveraging support from the Lodh community alongside the Yadav vote bank in crucial assembly segments of Kannauj.

The uncertainty surrounding Akhilesh’s candidacy deepened with his recent statement during a party meeting, where he expressed his intention to campaign statewide while simultaneously considering his own electoral bid. In response to mounting inquiries, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary urged restraint, emphasising the necessity of awaiting a formal announcement from the party. Similarly, Kaleem Khan, the SP’s Kannauj district president, affirmed ongoing preparations in the constituency, guided by the party’s directives.