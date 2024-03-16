LS polls: SP releases fourth list of candidates, leaves one seat for TMC

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) made a significant move on the political chessboard by releasing its fourth list of candidates on Friday, further solidifying its electoral strategy.



The latest announcement introduces six candidates, bringing the total count to 37 contenders eyeing seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a gesture of alliance and cooperation, SP has decided to relinquish the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, reflecting the deepening camaraderie among regional players as they navigate the national political landscape.

Initially comprising 31 candidates, the SP’s list expanded to 37 with the latest additions. Among the new names are contenders for key constituencies such as Bijnor, Meerut, Nagina, Lalganj, Aligarh, and Hathras.

However, recent developments have necessitated adjustments in the candidate lineup. Following the allocation of the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat to the Congress party as part of the India alliance, SP is obliged to withdraw its candidate from the region. Additionally, the unfortunate demise of Shafiqur Rahman Burke, the incumbent MP from Sambhal, presents a critical decision for SP as they prepare to nominate his successor.