LS polls: Punjab police, paramilitary forces conduct search operation at transport hubs

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at and around all the railway stations and bus stands across the state.



The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav as part of confidence-building measures and to tighten the grip over anti-social elements. The CASO was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts under which police teams along with teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus stands. Police teams have also checked two-wheelers and four-wheelers stationed at the parking of railway tations and bus stands using VAHAN app during the operation. Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the CPs/SSPs were asked to deploy at least two police teams per railway station/bus stand under the supervision of gazetted officer to carry out this operation.

“We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said that around 221 police teams, involving over 2000 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them. He said that over 3851 suspicious persons were checked during the operation conducted at 193 railway stations and 162 bus stands in the state. The police teams have also checked at least 3002 vehicles stationed at the parking of railway stations and bus stands using the VAHAN app.