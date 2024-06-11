LS polls: People voted to check power from being in hands of 1 or 2 persons, says Sharad Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the people voted to put a check on power being concentrated in the hands of one or two persons.

He said it would have been difficult for the ruling BJP to achieve the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha had it not received the support of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), Telugu Desam Party of N Chandrababu Naidu and other allies.

Pawar also exhorted his party workers to be ready for the Maharashtra Assembly elections due later this year and claimed the power of the state will be in their hands after the polls. He was addressing the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers as the party celebrated its 25th foundation day at its office here, days after his outfit won 8 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats it contested from Maharashtra as part of the Opposition alliance in the 2024 general polls.

Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the party-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 out of 543 seats. “The government’s reins are in the hands of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi but looking at the poll results, the people’s mandate is not of their convenience. Compared to the seats they won five years ago, their numbers have reduced this time. Their strength and majority in Parliament have reduced,” he said. In the last five years, only one or two persons ran the government as per their will and they did not think about the country in a broader perspective and emphasised on the centralisation of power,

he claimed.