LS polls: No end to Kangana-Vikramaditya tiff on ‘beef-eating’ controversy in Mandi

Shimla: In a bitter war of words between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the State’s PWD minister, both candidates for Mandi Parliamentary seat respectively for the BJP and Congress, the latter has mounted a fresh attack on her accusing “queen” actress of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and Gods and Goddesses.



Not leaving it here, Vikramaditya Singh has also asked the RSS and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to take note of her remarks on “beef-eating” and disassociate themselves from supporting Kangana Ranaut.

Though there is clear politics behind the fresh attack against the BJP candidate—who describes herself as the lone Hindutva voice in the Bollywood, Vikramaditya Singh said “ she (kangana) has been promoting ‘food and drink’ which has no connection with Sanatan Dharma.

It’s an attack on Sanatan Dharma,Gods and Goddesses.

“RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad should take cognizance of this. The BJP candidate is attacking Sanatan.

Why is the BJP silent on it. I appeal to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and VHP heads to take notice of it since she is a candidate from Himachal Pradesh.Joining the issue with Vikramaditya , Leader of the opposition Jairam Thakur said the Congress candidate has become a ‘victim of a political conspiracy”

“State Congress president Pratibha Singh had refused to fight the Lok Sabha election from Mandi but her son agreed to contest. He should reconsider this because Congress workers are saying that he has become the victim of a political conspiracy”

Secondly, Thakur said “ Vikramaditya should also stop giving sermons to RSS and worry about the congress only. It’s fate is sealed in the country”

Vikramadiity Singh, who is the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and has attended Ram Janambhumi Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya said “It is my responsibility to protect Sanatan Dharma” He also recalls Virbhadra Singh enacting anti-conversion-law in the state.

He added, “I am not concerned with what someone eats or drinks, but I would like to know whether the RSS and the VHP will support the BJP candidate whose eating habits are being talked about in the state. It’s important to know whether the RSS and the VHP support the candidate who has had such eating habits in the past”

Kangana Ranaut had already denied the allegation and accused Vikramditya Singh of spreading lies against her and thus also causing a grave insult to a being a Daughter and sister born in the dev-bhumi.

“I don’t eat beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me”, she had clarified in her meeting adding, “I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them”

On his candidature, Singh said It will not matter to him as the opposition candidate. The elections will be fought on issues.

The achievements of the Congress government during the past 15 months and fulfilment of the guarantees like Rs 1,500 per month to women and OPS are going to be high points while the failure of the centre to help the state with a financial package for relief and rehabilitation, will also be an issue.

He termed Kangana Ranaut ‘political tourism’ who he said will return to Mumbai after losing the election. “The weather is good in the state these days for political tourism,” he said

Vikramaditya, while talking to reporters at Anni, raised questions on Kangana’s attire and decision to wear local attires in Manali, Chamba and Bharmour.