LS polls: Full bench of ECI to visit Bengal from March 4 to 6

KOLKATA: The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is coming on a three-day visit from March 4 to 6 to assess preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections.



The Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal Aariz Aftab was informed of the visit of the full bench on Friday by the ECI.

The full bench will reach Kolkata on the evening of March 4. The following day, it will hold meetings with the recognised political parties and then with the district magistrates and police superintendents.

On March 6, the full bench will hold meetings with the state CEO, the nodal officer of the state police and the nodal officer of the Central Paramilitary force. Then, it will hold meetings with the enforcement agencies and lastly with the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

In the late afternoon, the Chief Election Commissioner will hold a press conference before leaving for Delhi.

The poll dates will likely be announced a few days after the full bench takes stock of the state’s preparedness. The state CEO has been asked to make certain protocol arrangements stated in the communique.