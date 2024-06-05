LS polls: Five leaders crush highest victory margin record

New Delhi: At least five political leaders, including four from the BJP, crushed the previous record of the highest victory margin in the Lok Sabha polls, with Indore’s incumbent MP Shankar Lalwani topping the chart with a winning margin of more than 11.72 lakh votes.



Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP’s Gujarat leader C R Patil were also leading with more than seven lakh votes each from their respective constituencies at the last count. Congress’s Rakibul Hussain is also leading from Dhubri in Assam by a margin of more than 7.36 lakh votes.

Before their record-crushing spree, the record for the highest winning margin was held by Pritam Munde, also from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who had won a bypoll in October 2014 from Beed in Maharashtra by more than 6.96 lakh votes. Patil, a three-term MP from Navsari, held the record for the second-highest margin after he won the poll contest by 6.89 lakh votes in 2019. He has now broken his own record and was leading by 7.67 lakh votes at 4:30 pm. Chouhan was ahead of Vidisha by more than 7.96 lakh votes.

Shah was leading the poll race in Gandhinagar by a margin of more than 7.37 lakh votes while Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was ahead from Guna in Madhya Pradesh by more than 5.4 lakh votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading by more than 1.49 lakh votes from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has bettered Sonia Gandhi’s 2019 victory margin from the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh and was leading by more than 3.88 lakh votes against his nearest rival Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP.

Gandhi was also leading from Wayanad in Kerala by a margin of more than 3.64 lakh votes. Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb of BJP was leading from Tripura West by a margin of more than six lakh votes while Kriti Dev Debbarman of the saffron party has won the Tripura East constituency by a margin of more than 4.86 lakh votes.