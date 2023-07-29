LS polls: CPI(M) alleges tie-up by Cong, BJP, Muslim League to defeat Left party in Kerala

Launching a scathing attack on the key anti-Left parties in Kerala, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal has alleged that the Congress, BJP and Muslim League have joined hands to defeat the CPI(M)-led alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to the alleged infamous political experiment of the Congress-Muslim League-BJP (Co-Le-B) tie-up in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat in Kozhikode during the 1991 general elections, Balagopal, also a senior CPI(M) leader, alleged that its new version was being experimented at the gram panchayat levels ahead of parliament elections next year.

Balagopal charged that the recent victory of the Congress at the Ummannoor Grama Panchayat, falling under his Kottarakkara Assembly constituency, with the support of the BJP was a clear indication of taking their “unholy ties” to another level. Putting an end to the Left rule in the panchayat, where the CPI(M)-led alliance has nine members in the 20-member council, the Congress and BJP allegedly joined hands last week, and a representative of Congress was elected as panchayat president.

The election was necessitated when the Panchayat president and vice-president of the Left party resigned after two-and-a-half years to honour the Front agreement. The LDF had an agreement with its allies to change the president and vice-president posts after two-and-a-half years during its five-years term.

“This unholy alliance was forged for the election of the president and the vice president, who resigned after two-and-a-half years as per the Front agreement,” Balagopal, who is also a Central Committee member of CPI(M), said.

The senior Left leader, in his July 26 post, alleged that it is evident that Congress and BJP were preparing for the “Co-Le-B alliance” like in the past.