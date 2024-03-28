LS polls: Cong releases 8th list of 14 candidates, fields Rao Yadvendra Singh against Scindia

The Congress party on Wednesday announced its eighth list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes Rao Yadvendra Singh, who will be contesting against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. The party has also nominated Pratap Bhanu Sharma to run against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vidisha, and Tarvar Singh Lodhi from Damoh.

The party has declared candidates for four constituencies each in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, and three each in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, bringing the total number of candidates announced by the party to 208.

In Jharkhand, the party’s candidates include Kalicharan Munda for the Khunti (ST) seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat for Lohardaga (ST), and Jaiprakashbhai Patel for the Hazaribagh constituency.

In Telangana, the party has chosen Suguna Kumari Chelimala for Adilabad, Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy for Nizamabad, Neelam Madhu for Medak, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy for Bhongir. In Uttar Pradesh, the party’s nominees are Dolly Sharma for Ghaziabad, Nakul Dubey for Sitapur, Shivram Valmiki for the Bulandshahr (SC) seat, and Virendra Chaudhary for Maharajganj.