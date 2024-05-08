LS polls a battle between 'Rakshak' and 'Bhakshak' of constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Lok Sabha polls is an election of constitutional churning in which on one side there are "rakshak" (protector) of the Constitution and on the other side there are its "bhakshak" (ravager).

Addressing an election rally here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the public has strongly supported the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc in the three phases of the Lok Sabha elections held so far.

"The wind that was blowing against the BJP since the first phase has continued and worked to eliminate the one who is 'emperor of lies' by voting against him," Yadav said.

"The current Lok Sabha polls is an election of constitutional churning in which on one side there are 'rakshak' of the Constitution and on the other side there are its 'bhakshak'. It is to save the country's Constitution, democracy and reservation for the poor and the deprived," he added.

The Samajwadi Party chief said that now the time has come for the public to settle scores with the BJP.

"If we look at the accounts of the last 10 years, whatever the BJP said was false. Be it doubling the farmers' income, providing two crore jobs every year or reducing inflation," he said.

Yadav said the BJP government got three black laws related to agriculture passed in the Lok Sabha and when the farmers agitated against them, they built walls and put nails on the roads to stop them.

"Although the government later withdrew those laws, the fight for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is incomplete. The farmers are still not getting the price for their produce," he added.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said, "We want to tell those who want to become Vishwa Guru that unless the income of our farmers increases, they will not get the MSP, neither will our farmers be happy nor will our country become developed."

The Samajwadi Party chief alleged that the BJP government waived off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of big industrialists in the last 10 years but has not waived off loans of the farmers.

Yadav promises that the loans of the farmers will be waived off if the INDIA bloc forms the government in Delhi.