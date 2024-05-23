LS polls: 121 candidates declare themselves illiterate: ADR

New Delhi: About 121 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections have declared themselves illiterate, and 359 have stated that they have studied up to the 5th grade, according to an analysis of the reports shared by the poll rights body ADR. The data shows that 647 candidates have reported their education level up to the 8th grade. About 1,303 candidates have declared themselves as having passed the 12th grade and 1,502 candidates have a graduate degree.There are 198 candidates with a doctorate, according to the analysis.The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analyzed the educational qualifications of 8,337 out of 8,360 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.