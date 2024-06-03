LS poll results: All eyes on UP’s high-profile seats

Lucknow: After an intense seven-phase general election, the stage is set in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh for vote counting on June 4. All eyes are on high-profile candidates like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani as well as Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

While the ruling BJP contested the polls with allies Apna Dal (Sonelal), NISHAD party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP (Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party), Opposition INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and the Congress fought together. The Congress is looking to regain lost ground in the state that sends the largest number of members to the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held poll rallies and roadshows across several parliamentary constituencies in the state as campaigning picked up.

Similarly, the brother-sister duo of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extensively campaigned for INDIA bloc candidates. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav also campaigned for the candidates of the Opposition grouping. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally in Rae Bareli.

The campaign trail also saw Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and BSP chief Mayawati address rallies.

According to the state’s CEO Navdeep Rinwa, the counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Tuesday at 81 counting centres set up in 75 districts of the state.