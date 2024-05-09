‘LS poll contest between vote for development and vote for jihad’

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 election is Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi and that it is a contest between vote for development and “vote for jihad”.

Addressing an election rally in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana, he said the election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Bharatiya guarantee” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chinese guarantee”.

Describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement, he said the parties don’t let Ram Navami procession to take place and that they also oppose CAA.

“These people don’t allow the celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ (September 17). These people oppose CAA. These people want to run Telangana on the basis of Sharia and Quran,” he said.

BJP would secure nearly 200 seats in the three phases of Lok Sabha elections held so far and Telangana needs to vote to help the party cross the target of 400 seats, Shah said.

Observing that BJP had won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019, he asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to realise that BJP would win more than 10 seats in the present elections.

The double digit score in Telangana would make PM Modi cross 400 seats, he predicted.

Referring to Congress’ allegation that BJP would change the Constitution and abolish reservations, he said Congress wants to fight elections by telling lies.

Congress says Modi would scrap quotas but he has not done so despite being in power for the last 10 years with full majority, he said.

But, Congress in Telangana robbed the reservations of SC, ST and OBCs by providing four percent reservation to Muslims, he alleged. Shah said BJP would end Muslim reservation and increase SC, ST and OBC quotas, if they came

to power.