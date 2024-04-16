LS poll battle of 2 ideologies, people have faith in PM Modi's vision: Mandlik

Kolhapur: Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member from Kolhapur Sanjay Mandlik on Tuesday said the upcoming Lok Sabha poll is a battle between two ideologies and people have decided to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

On his rival being Kolhapur royal family scion Shahu Chhatrapati who is making his poll debut on the Congress ticket, Mandlik in an interview to PTI said voters here see who is good for them irrespective of the candidate's stature.

Mandlik, who is seeking a second Lok Sabha term from Kolhapur, also said people have seen in the last two years how Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, has worked for the development of Maharashtra.

He was elected in 2019 on the 'bow and arrow' symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena. After a split in the party, Mandlik switched over to the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde.

"This is a battle of two ideologies and vision. People trust the vision of PM Modi to make India a developed nation. In the Congress rule, we were a developing country and progress was slow," Mandlik said.

On his rival being a respected figure from a royal family and great grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mandlik said Kolhapur has a style of its own.

People here do not see who is contesting, but think about themselves and what is good for them, he claimed.

"The idea of social equality and justice sowed by Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj remains within each and every Kolhapurkar. That is never going to change," he said.

"When I switched to Eknath Shinde's side, I did face opposition from my voters. But in the last two years, they have seen how CM Shinde has worked for development of the state," the parliamentarian said.

He said Shinde has assured funds for cleaning of the polluted Panchganga river here.

Mandlik said the state government has also taken a loan of Rs 3,200 crore from the World Bank for diverting the flood waters to drought hit areas.

Kolhapur suffered floods for the last few years. There was less rain last year, he noted.

Asked about his campaign, Mandlik said, "I filed my nomination yesterday. I have been holding meetings as part of my campaign. Now will go door-to-door."

In 2019, Mandlik defeated Dhananjay Mahadik of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Kolhapur by more than two lakh votes.

In 2014, Mahadik had defeated Mandlik by over a lakh votes.

The constituency, established in 1952, was the Congress stronghold till 1996.

In 1977, the constituency voted for the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) after the Emergency.

Sanjay Mandlik's father Sadashiv Mandlik represented the seat as the NCP candidate from 1999 till 2009. He was elected as an independent in 2009.

In 2009, Sadashiv Mandlik defeated Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Shahu Chhatrapati's son who contested on the NCP ticket.

The Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency has six assembly segments - Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur South, Karvir and Kolhapur North.

The Congress currently holds Chandgad, Kolhapur South, Karvir and Kolhapur North segments.

Kagal segment is currently with state minister Hasan Mushrif, who has switched over to the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The Radhanagari segment is held by Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Abitkar.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

Polling in Kolhapur parliamentary constituency will take place on May 7.