LS passes Manipur Appropriation Bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, authorising the state to spend Rs 30,969 crore for meeting expenditure requirements during the current financial year.

Manipur is currently under the President’s Rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025. Earlier this week, Parliament approved a statutory resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months, beyond August 13.

The Bill authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the current financial year. Amid noisy scenes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025. Despite persistent disruptions from opposition benches, the House cleared the Manipur Appropriation (NO. 2) Bill, 2025 and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, through voice vote.