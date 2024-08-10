LS member flags rising addiction to online gaming, calls for stricter laws

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde on Friday raised concerns over the rising popularity of gaming applications, some of which involve betting, and said the country’s youth were getting addicted to them.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Shinde said 3.5 per cent of adolescents suffer from gaming disorder, and added that in many cases, it has caused financial crisis for people.

“There is an issue of online gaming addiction in India, especially in case of games like Junglee Rummy. It is important to analyse these trends, because not only does it impact the youth, but also leaving a deep imprint at different levels of the society”,” the Kalyan MP said.

“By 2025, the online gaming market will be around US $30 Billion. Junglee Rummy has a major share in the market which involves betting,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader said there is a need to take steps to increase awareness about the risks of online gaming, and make stringent laws on them.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, also speaking during the Zero Hour, said non-tariff barrier on import of polyester fibre has made it expensive in the country.

The price of polyester fibre in the international market is Rs 80 per unit, but in the Indian market, it is sold at Rs. 110 per unit, he said.

Alleging crony capitalism in the trade of polyester fibre, Chidambaram said non-tariff barriers have been placed which prohibits import of the fibre “to protect certain manufacturers who are profiteering from the high price”. Due to this textile units are becoming unviable, he said.