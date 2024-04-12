LS elections: INDIA bloc is a concourse of corrupts, says Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Attacking the Opposition alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the INDIA bloc a concourse of corrupt leaders while addressing election rallies in Mandla and Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.



Shah and MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav campaigned for their party in the Mandla (reserved for Scheduled Caste) and Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituencies where Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and BJP state unit chief VD Sharma are contesting the elections.

Listing the scams made by opposition parties, Amit Shah said: “Those who committed corruption will have to return every penny and go to prison. The INDI Alliance is a group of corrupt individuals.”

During the rally, Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress, claiming that the party would never return to power.

“Even today, Congress asks what the need was for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to tell them that even in their dreams, they can’t return to power,” he said.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Madhya Pradesh free of Naxalism.

Shah also criticized the grand old party for doing nothing when India used to be attacked by people from Pakistan.

“During the Congress regime, people from Pakistan used to enter the country and carry out bomb blasts, but Manmohan Singh never said a thing. After the Uri and Pulwama attacks in India, within 10 days, we entered Pakistan and carried out surgical and air strikes there,” the Union Minister said.

Former BJP president Shah slammed the INDIA bloc for practicing dynastic politics. “In the upcoming elections, people have to choose between the one leader who worked to take every section of society forward and those who promoted their family members.

“The only aim of the ‘Ghamandia Gathbandhan’ (arrogant alliance) is to promote their family members, while Modi’s only aim is to take forward the poor, tribal, Dalits, backward, and every section of society,” he further said.

The Union Minister listed welfare and development work done by the Modi-led government in its 10-year tenure.

Although Congress has ruled the country for a long time, it has not done anything for the tribal community, he alleged.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has done for the tribal community. It is the BJP that made a tribal woman from Odisha, Draupadi Murmu, the President of the country, and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government constituted a separate ministry for their welfare,” Shah said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7, and May 13.

MP has 29 Lok Sabha seats, out of which 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST.

In the previous elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in the state, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. Congress managed to win only one seat, Chhindwara, the bastion of former CM Kamal Nath.