LS elections: 11 candidates older than 80 years, 537 in 25-30 age range

New Delhi: Eleven candidates older than 80 and 537 in the 25-30 age range are contesting the Lok Sabha elections, according to an analysis of election data gathered by the Association for Democratic Reforms.



The analysis looked at data of 8,337 of the 8,360 candidates contesting the elections.According to the analysis, 505 candidates aged between 25 and 40 contested the elections in the first phase.There were 849 candidates aged between 41 and 60, 260 between 61 and 80, and four over 80 years.

During the second phase, 363 candidates in the

25-40 age group were in the fray, followed by 578 aged between 41 and 60, 249 between 61 and 80, and two over 80 years.

In the third phase, 411 candidates in the 25-40 age range contested the elections while 712 were aged between 41 and 60. There were 228 candidates aged between 61 and 80 and one aged 84.