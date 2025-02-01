LS Deputy Speaker yet unlikely, says O’Brien

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has said a Deputy Speaker may not be appointed even during the current Budget session, even as he asked people to “wait and watch” if the opposition brings another impeachment motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post published on his blog on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, the TMC Parliamentary party leader in RS shared notes on the upcoming Session, and said speeches by two women — President Droupadi Murmu, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present the Budget — will dominate the news space in the next few days.

He, however, added that of the six largest political parties, Trinamool Congress at 39 per cent has the highest number of women lawmakers. In contrast, Telugu Desam Party has 6 per cent women MPs, BJP has 13 per cent, and INC, DMK and SP have 14 per cent each, he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s saying that India has massive scope for live concerts, the TMC leader wondered what would be discussed more — Coldplay’s India concert or the deaths caused by the stampede at the Maha Kumbh.