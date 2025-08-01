LS adjourned for the day amid Oppn MPs’ protests

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday soon after Commerce minister Piyush Goyal made a statement on the imposition of 25 per cent tariff by the US on India as Opposition members continued their protest over voter list revision exercise in Bihar.

Soon after the House met at 4 pm after adjournments earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla called for Goyal to make his statement. As soon as the statement got over, Opposition MPs started protesting.

“If you want to have a discussion, go to your seats and if you want to raise slogans then hit the streets,” Birla told the protesting MPs.