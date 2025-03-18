LS adjourned for day amid Oppn protests over PM’s Maha Kumbh remarks

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid noisy protests by Opposition members seeking to ask questions on the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Maha Kumbh.

The proceedings were earlier adjourned till 1 pm, shortly after Modi made his statement and the Opposition members rose in their seats in protest.

They also demanded the inclusion of the stampede deaths in the statement.

Parliamentary sources said the Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Maha Kumbh so that their members could share their views on the subject. They had demanded a discussion on the Maha Kumbh at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House.

As many as 30 pilgrims were killed and 60 injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29. When the House reassembled, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to a debate on demands for grants of his ministry.

When the House took up the debate on demands for grants for the Jal Shakti ministry, the opposition members continued protesting in the Well, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day. The discussion on demands for grants of the Jal Shakti ministry was postponed to Wednesday by the chair.