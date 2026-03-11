LPG ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in UP cities

Lucknow: Reports of a shortage of cooking gas cylinders have triggered concern in several cities across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, with many consumers claiming that cylinders are not being delivered even four to five days after booking.



Long queues have begun forming outside gas agencies in some areas. In Gorakhpur, people waiting outside agencies said they had been standing in line for the past two to three days. Some residents compared the situation to conditions two decades ago, when consumers had to wait for months to receive LPG cylinders.

Despite the rush at several agencies, officials have denied any shortage of LPG in the state. Lucknow District Supply Officer Vijay Pratap Singh said there is no need for consumers to panic. He said the district currently has LPG stock sufficient for about 25 days and supplies are continuing as usual.

Oil marketing companies have also sent messages to customers denying reports of a fuel shortage. The companies said claims of an LPG shortage are misleading and baseless, adding that an adequate stock of fuel is available across the country.

However, industry sources said oil companies have informally restricted the delivery of commercial LPG cylinders. This has affected hotels, restaurants and dhaba operators.

The uncertainty has also created anxiety among consumers, leading to a sudden spike in demand for domestic cylinders in several cities.