LPG shortage persists in UP

Lucknow: The shortage of LPG cylinders continued across Uttar Pradesh for the seventh consecutive day on Monday, with long queues seen outside gas agencies in several districts since early morning. Many consumers complained that they were unable to receive cylinders on time even after booking, while others said they waited for hours but returned empty handed.



In Varanasi, members of the National Students’ Union of India staged a protest outside Gate No. 1 of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University. During the demonstration, activists attempted to make tea using gas from a drain to highlight the shortage of cooking gas. Police later registered an FIR against six people in connection with the protest.

Similar scenes were reported from Kanpur where long queues formed outside gas agencies. In Kalyanpur, residents stood in line for hours before being informed that the delivery vehicle would not arrive on Monday. The announcement triggered protests by angry consumers.

In Prayagraj, women waiting outside a gas agency expressed anger at the government over the continued shortage. A 70-year-old woman said she was forced to stand in line despite her age and added that such a situation had never occurred before.

In Gonda, gas agencies put up notices stating that cylinders would not be distributed because fresh supply had not arrived.

Consumers in several districts also reported problems with online booking. Many said they were unable to connect to the booking number, while calls to gas agencies often went unanswered. When customers approached agencies in person, they were advised to book online, but the system was not working, they said.