LPG crisis casts shadow over wedding season

Lucknow: A deepening shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is disrupting the wedding season across Uttar Pradesh, with families postponing ceremonies and caterers cutting down menus as the crisis spreads from cities to smaller towns.



The situation is turning grave despite a ceasefire in the Iran-US conflict, which had triggered supply disruptions. Trade bodies warn that even if the ceasefire holds, it may take at least a month for supplies to normalise, raising concerns ahead of the peak wedding period beginning April 15.

From Lucknow to Kanpur, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Varanasi, caterers say they are struggling to manage events without a steady supply of commercial cylinders. Many have started reducing high-consumption food counters such as chaat, pav bhaji and dosa.

“We cannot rely on wood or coal at most venues because of smoke restrictions. Marriage lawns do not allow it. We are left with no option but to cut down on live counters that require continuous gas,” said a caterer in Lucknow.

In Kanpur, the crisis is already affecting business planning. “We are declining bookings or asking families to limit menu items. Without gas cylinders, it is impossible to maintain quality and service,” said a local caterer.

Bareilly traders echoed similar concerns. “The situation is unprecedented during the wedding season. Families are anxious about feeding guests. Some have even discussed postponing events,” said a member of the catering association in Bareilly.

In Ghaziabad, the uncertainty has forced last-minute adjustments. “We are redesigning menus to reduce gas usage. Earlier, weddings had multiple live counters. Now we are cutting them down significantly,” said a caterer.”