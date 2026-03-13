LPG consumers report delays, queues

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has said that there is adequate stock of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders across the state and urged people not to pay attention to rumours about shortages.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration to take strict action against those spreading rumours about shortages and engaging in hoarding or black marketing of petroleum products and cooking gas.

The Chief Minister has asked officials to keep a constant watch on the fuel supply chain and ensure that the distribution system functions smoothly. Authorities have been instructed to take immediate action if any irregularities are detected.

Following these directions, district officials have started inspections of petrol pumps and LPG agencies to ensure proper supply and prevent any malpractice.

The state government has also appealed to residents to ignore rumours and rely only on official information. It warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading misleading information.

However, reports from several parts of the state suggest that the shortage of LPG cylinders has begun to affect daily life. In many cities, consumers said they are not receiving cylinders even four to five days after booking. Long queues have been reported outside gas agencies.

Cases of alleged black marketing have also surfaced. In Gorakhpur, authorities sealed two gas agencies over allegations of black marketing of LPG cylinders and arrested the owner.

In Lucknow, workers of the Samajwadi Party staged a protest over the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders. During the demonstration, protesters raised slogans targeting the central government. When police tried to disperse them, several protesters lay down on the road. Police later dragged them into vehicles and took them to Eco Garden. Some workers were also seen climbing on police vehicles during the protest.

The shortage has also affected institutions. At King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, authorities said the supply disruption has impacted food preparation for patients. The hospital, which serves food to around 2,500 patients, has started reducing breakfast items and rotis and is currently managing with smaller five kilogram commercial cylinders.

In Kanpur, residents created a ruckus at a gas agency after failing to get LPG cylinders. Police reached the spot and supervised the distribution of cylinders. An announcement was made through loudspeakers assuring people that there was no shortage and urging them not to pay attention to rumours.