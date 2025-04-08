Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Amid the prevailing heat wave conditions across Odisha, a low-pressure area has been formed over the central parts of the south

Bay of Bengal under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The low-pressure area is likely to move northwestwards till April 8 and then move slightly towards the west-central Bay of Bengal

during the next 48 hours, senior IMD scientist Uma Shankar Dash said.

The IMD in its midday bulletin said that despite the formation of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha.

“The maximum temperature rose by about 2-4 degrees Celsius at one or two places over the districts

of North Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the districts,” it said.