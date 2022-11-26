Low attendance in Meghalaya offices; Assam police issues travel advisory

Guwahati/Shillong: Attendance in government offices in Meghalaya was thin' on Friday in response to a call by various organisations for a non-cooperation movement in protesting against the November 22 violence along the border with Assam, which left six people dead, officials said.



Assam police officials on Friday issued a fresh advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Meghalaya as the situation is still "not very good" in the neighbouring state where police vehicles were torched and several people were injured during protests on the previous night.

In a relief to the people of Meghalaya, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union decided to resume transportation of fuel to that state, which it has suspended on Thursday, following assurance of security of tankers and crew from the neighbouring state.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam. Six people, including five tribal villagers from Meghalaya a forest guard from Assam, were killed.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. Shah assured him that a CBI probe will be initiated into the border violence.

Several social organisations and student associations of Meghalaya, including the influential Khasi Students Union (KSU) and the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, declared a "non-cooperation movement" following the incident. "We urged our brothers and sisters working in both central and state governments to support us by not attending offices on Friday as a mark of respect to the victims of extra-judicial firing at Mukroh by Assam Police," KSU general secretary Thabah said.