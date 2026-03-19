‘Loved us, married Modi’: Kharge jibes Gowda; Former PM hits back

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday claimed that he was in a “forced marriage” with the Congress but had to “divorce” the national party because it was an “abusive relationship”.



He was reacting to a statement made by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge while bidding farewell to retiring members.

Kharge, who is also AICC President, recalled his association with Devegowda, who he said served as the Prime Minister and held several important positions.

“I have known Devegowda for a long time ---54 years-- and have worked with him. But I do not know what happened. He fell in love with us, but married Modi sahab (Prime Minister Narendra Modi),” Kharge said in Rajya Sabha, visuals of which were aired in local media. The analogy made the Prime Minister, who was present in the Rajya Sabha, laugh.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Devegowda, the JD(S) patriarch said “my dear and longtime friend, Mallikarjun Kharge, made a light-hearted comment in Parliament today about me having been in “love” with them (Congress) but “married” Modi Ji (BJP) eventually. He also said he did not know the reason as to why I did so.”

Devegowda said he was not in the House when Kharge spoke as he had to leave for Bengaluru to be present for Ugadi celebrations on Thursday.

“If I were to respond to my friend in the same language of marriage, I would like to say that I was in a “forced marriage” with the Congress but had to “divorce” them because it was an abusive relationship,” he said, in a statement on ‘X’.

He sought to remind Kharge that in 2018 Congress had sent its leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and offered Kumaraswamy the chief minister’s post. “I did not consent to this.”

“I told in everybody’s presence that Kharge should be made Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah was also there. However, Azad insisted on Kumaraswamy’s leadership. But after all this song, dance and a wedding what did they do in 2019? They dumped us. How many Congress MLAs defected to the BJP and who sent them across is now common knowledge,” he said.