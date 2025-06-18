Love, obsession and crime: Groom murdered a day before wedding in UP

Lucknow: In a chilling rerun of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, where a love affair turned fatal, another groom was killed just a day before his wedding — this time in Ranpur of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. The case once again puts a spotlight on how obsession and betrayal are fuelling a disturbing trend of premeditated murders in the name of love.

The groom, 35-year-old Nihal from Gujartola, was found dead in a field in Dhanpura village of Bhot area on the very day his baraat was to leave for the bride’s home. Nihal was set to marry 30-year-old Gulfshan, a resident of the same village.

According to police, Gulfshan had been in a relationship for over a year with Saddam (32), a neighbour. Saddam reportedly threatened her days before the wedding that he would not let the baraat come and would kidnap the groom before that.

Saddam obtained Nihal’s phone number from Gulfshan, pretending to be a cousin and lured him out on the pretext of picking up wedding clothes. He arrived on a bike with an accomplice, and CCTV footage later showed Nihal leaving with the two men.

When Nihal didn’t return home by evening on Saturday (June 14), his family grew suspicious. His brother filed a missing person report at the local police station. On Sunday morning, his body was found dumped in a field in Dhanpura.

While police initially focused on Saddam, questions are now being raised about the possible involvement of the bride. Nihal’s maternal uncle, Mehndi Hasan, claimed: “The girl is involved in this. We were celebrating in a hotel when Nihal received a call and stepped out. Two boys took him on a bike. He never came back.”

Senior police officers said that two people, including Saddam, have been detained and are being interrogated. The bride is also being questioned to determine whether she had prior knowledge or complicity in the crime.

SP Rampur Vidyasagar Mishra said: “We are thoroughly investigating all angles. The involvement of the bride is under scrutiny. The arrested suspects are being questioned and further details will emerge post-interrogation.”