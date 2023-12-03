Love and Longing: Solo art exhibition by IAS officer Rajanvir Singh Kapur

KOLKATA: A debut solo art exhibition titled “Love and Longing” of IAS officer Rajanvir Singh Kapur was launched at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC). Kapur is currently the special secretary of Sunderbans Affair department and was previously in charge of the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) as its managing director.



The exhibition signifies the emotional state of love and longing.

They are interspersed with traditional Punjabi folk art ‘phulkari’ which signifies the unconditional love of people for their family and children.

The desire of longing is reflected in the emotion of the young village women who spend months making a ‘bagh’ while waiting for their husbands to return home.

Various artists and well-known personalities of the city including IAS officer Roshni Sen, director Arindam Sil, actor and MLA Soham Chakraborty, actor Pallavi Chatterjee, former ICC head Sanjay Budhia and author Prochy Mehta amongst others attended the launch.

The exhibition is part of the AMI Arts Festival, currently going on at KCC. It can be visited from 11 am to 8 pm.