Lord Shiva idol leaves winter abode for Kedarnath

Dehradun: Riding a flower-bedecked palanquin, the idol of Lord Shiva left its winter abode in Ukhimath on Monday for the revered Kedarnath shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas, the portals of which are scheduled to reopen for devotees on May 2.

It is a necessary ritual that precedes the reopening of the portals of the Kedarnath temple after being closed during winter. Ukhimath’s Shri Omkareshwar Temple is where Baba Kedar is worshipped during winter and shifted back to the Kedarnath temple before the ceremonial opening of its gates.

The palanquin -- “Panchmukhi Doli” -- carried on the shoulders of priests, Vedpathis and functionaries of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), left in a procession amid the playing of devotional tunes by Army bands. It will reach Kedarnath on May 1 after overnight halts in Guptkashi, Phata and Gaurikund, BKTC media in-charge Harish Gaur said. The gates of the Kedarnath temple will be opened at 7 am on May 2.

Preparations for the reopening of the gates are going on in full swing, he said, adding that VIP and VVIPs darshan would be restricted for the first one month after the start of the Char Dham Yatra considering the huge rush of devotees.

The Chief Secretary has already written to his counterparts in all states, requesting them to keep VIP and VVIP darshan on hold a month.