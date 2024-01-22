Lord Rama our ideal, says CM Sukhu after announcing public holiday on January 22

Shimla: In a major step, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu not only declared holiday on January 22 but also asked the people in the state to light the maps to celebrate the auspicious occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration ceremony) at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.



A 24-hour ‘Akhand Path’ at Ram Mandir Shimla began here with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaching there and paying his obeisance at the temple.He lighted the Diyas.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the prosperity of the state and said that Lord Rama is our ideal. ‘We have announced a public holiday in the state for January 22, 2024 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya,’ he said, reminding that many states have though declared only a half day holiday.

The ‘Akhand Path’, involving five Pandits, is scheduled to conclude on Monday at 10 am.

While interacting with the journalists, the Chief Minister said that Lord Rama does not belong to any particular party, rather he is the ideal of the entire country and our culture. He appealed to everyone to follow the path shown by Lord Rama.‘The consecration ceremony of Ram temple is being organised in Ayodhya on Monday and on this occasion I will light a lamp in my house and encourage others to do the same,’ stated the Chief Minister, asking everyone to imbibe the characteristics of Rama, and the values and lessons of Ramayana in one’s life.

Asked if he will be going to Ayodhya, Sukhu said he would certainly visit Ayodhya in near future.