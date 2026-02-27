Lord Ram embodies India’s soul, culture: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Lord Rama represents the very soul of India, its moral foundations and the bedrock of its civilisation.



He said it is deeply unfortunate that Congress harboured an aversion towards this sacred name.

“Congress had historically opposed the invocation of Ram, and its senior leaders had even raised objections to the Ram Setu. The Congress is anti-Ram,” he said, adding that instead of participating in constructive discussions in the House, the Opposition chose to mislead the public outside. A motion of censure, he said, should be passed in this regard.

The Chief Minister was speaking on Thursday during the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on a proposal moved by MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap concerning the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G).

Saini said it was well known how, during the Opposition’s tenure, members were physically lifted and thrown out of the House. Today, there is no such mindset against anyone. Every member is heard patiently. There is no ill will towards anyone. The Speaker ensures that adequate time is allotted to all. Yet, despite this, members of the Opposition refrain from participating in discussions, he said.

He further said that the Congress has harboured such hostility towards the name of Ram that it could not even remain present to listen. The proposal, he said, had been brought forward by an MLA as a measure of hope for the poor, but the Congress was unwilling even to hear it out.

Saini said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MGNREGA has been renamed as Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (Viksit Bharat – G Ram G).