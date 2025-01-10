Lord Krishna sites in MP to be developed as pilgrimage destinations under PM’s cultural revival initiative: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday emphasised that the places associated with Lord Krishna in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as pilgrimage sites.

Interacting with media after offering puja to Lord Krishna at his Janmbhumi in Mathura, the Chief Minister said the initiative is part of a continuous cultural revival under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

CM Yadav, his wife Seema Yadav, and other family members were on a two-day tour to Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The CM highlighted several significant events from Lord Krishna’s life, including his education, friendships, and receiving the Sudarshan Chakra from Lord Parshuram that occurred on Madhya Pradesh soil.

“These sites will now be developed into major pilgrimage centres to attract devotees from around the world. The state government is committed to promoting religious tourism, aligning with PM Modi’s vision,” the Chief Minister said.

“The state organized grand celebrations for Govardhan Puja and Gita Jayanti this year. Similarly, Janmashtami will be celebrated with full enthusiasm and joy across the state,” he also said.

CM Yadav emphasized the values of social harmony, tolerance, and truth that Lord Krishna taught, urging people to embody these principles in their lives.

During his visit, Yadav prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Madhya Pradesh. He also purchased a charming idol of young Krishna, known as Madhusudan, from a local shop as a memento of his visit.

CM Yadav also visited Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan along with the Swasti Vachan, praying to him to alleviate the sufferings of his devotees and to bring well-being to all.