LoP is strongest democratic tool for every Indian: Rahul

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition is the strongest democratic tool for every Indian, Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and asserted that he will raise the voice of the people of India in Parliament.



In a post on Instagram, Gandhi who recently became the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, a post filled after a gap of 10 years, also shared a video message.

“LoP is the strongest democratic tool every Indian has. I assure you, I will raise your voice by raising your problems and issues with full force in the Parliament,” he said.

In the message, Rahul Gandhi was seen talking to youths who said reconducting the NEET examination is their demand. It then shows another clip of the Leader of Opposition raising the issue in the Lok Sabha on June 28.

It also shows clips of Rahul Gandhi’s meetings with the family of Agniveer Ajay Singh (23), who was killed in a landmine explosion in the

Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir in January, and the victims of violence in Manipur, among others.