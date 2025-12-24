LoP: Hry govt ignored issues raised by Cong

Chandigarh: Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the BJP government paid no attention to the Congress’ questions, resolutions and issues of public concern throughout the Winter session.

He said the Congress had submitted various proposals for discussion on important issues such as the status of Chandigarh, mining in the Aravalli hills, farmers’ problems, unemployed youth, recruitment scams, MSP, paddy scam, MNREGA, corruption, education, health, deaths of sportspersons, the SYL water dispute, and hate speeches by BJP leaders. But for the first time in the history of the Assembly, not a single adjournment motion, motion for suspension of business, or short-duration discussion motion of the Congress was accepted.

Hooda said the desperation within the BJP is clearly visible after the serious revelations of ‘vote chori’, which is why the BJP deliberately brought a proposal for discussion on electoral reforms in the Assembly to divert attention from this issue. “However, this does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Assembly. That is why the Congress staged a walkout from the House. The Congress will bring a special resolution on ‘vote chori’ in the next session.”